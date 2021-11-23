Kellogg's to replace some striking workers after talks stall

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kellogg’s plans to start hiring permanent replacements for some of its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers after negotiations broke down again.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said it failed to reach an agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union Monday, so it is moving forward with its contingency plan to keep its plants operating.

The Kellogg’s workers have been on strike since Oct. 5, and now negotiations aren’t scheduled to resume until the week of Dec. 6.

The strike includes four plants in Battle Creek; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee, that make all of Kellogg’s brands of cereal,

The announcement comes after a late-night statement from the BCTGM, the union representing those who are striking:

We continued negotiations today and wrapped up around 12:00 am eastern standard time. We talked about a different concept on transitionals moving to fully vetted employees but still have issues to resolve. We offered to meet again the week of December 6th to get a package we can vote on. The negotiation committees will communicate dates for an update meeting as soon as possible. We will go through the entire package and answer any and all questions. Hold the line in solidarity.

