Kellogg's union accepts contract agreement; strike to end after 11 weeks

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Kellogg's union has accepted a tentative agreement that gives employees raises and ends months-long strikes.

The BCTGM RTEC Negotiating Committee made the announcement Tuesday morning.

In the new offer, the company added the increased cost of living, $1.80 per hour, for transitional employees, along with a one-time $1.35 raise.

Kellogg's is also offering full-time employees a $1.10 raise on top of the 3% increase from the first tentative agreement.“We are pleased that we have reached an agreement that brings our cereal employees back to work,” said Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Company Chairman and CEO, in a statement. “We look forward to their return and continuing to produce our beloved cereal brands for our customers and consumers.”

Kellogg Company provided a slide deck detailing the contract agreement.

