Kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott booked into Douglas County jail

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County dispatch confirms kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott is back in Nebraska. He was booked into Douglas County jail last night and KMTV has confirmed with the jail that he is currently being held there.

He was previously arrested in Belize and is a suspect in the disappearance of Cari Allen.

Allen has been missing since November 19th.

She's about 5'8", 130 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tip line at 402-444-6000 or 9-1-1 if you have any information.

RELATED:

Family and friends of missing woman Cari Allen raise money for search

Aldrick Scott in Texas jail after being arrested in Belize

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.