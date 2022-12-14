Kidnapping suspect held in Texas jail after being arrested in Belize

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The suspect in the disappearance of Omaha resident Cari Allen is back in the U.S.

According to jail records, Aldrick Scott is being held in Harris County, Texas. He was booked last Thursday and has a court date set for Dec. 27.

Scott was arrested in Belize on Dec. 7.

He was wanted for kidnapping for his suspected role in Allen's disappearance. She has still not been found.

