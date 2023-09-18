Watch Now
Kids across metro come together for Student Celebration Day in Miller Park

The celebration included several community partners, bouncy houses, and more.
The celebration included several community partners, bouncy houses, and more.
Posted at 2:02 PM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 15:02:31-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Kids across the metro participated in a unique and festive event that allowed them to connect with community partners and build unity.

The Black Police Officers Association of Omaha organized the eighth annual Student Celebration Day. Families and students from across the area came together to celebrate education, empowerment, and support from community partners.

"We want the community to feel comfortable with reaching out and talking to us. Not just Black officers, but all officers. That's kind of the heart of the organization, unifying and bringing people together to create positive solutions to the issues we all face," said Marcus Taylor, an OPD officer and co-founder of Black Police Officers Association of Omaha.

The association hosts many other events throughout the year to build community outreach.

