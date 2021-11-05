Kids ages 5-11 get first round of COVID-19 vaccines at Children's Physicians

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Children's Physicians is getting patients vaccinated after receiving their first doses of the approved Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year-olds.

After months of waiting, eager parents like Josh Sleper, are getting their children vaccinated against COVID-19.

Sleper says he has been worried for his two kids, especially over the past few months, as he watched the delta variant spread in the community.

“The school they go to has had a lot of cases lately," Sleper said. "So we were really eager to get in as quick as possible.”

The Pfizer vaccine was approved for 5-11 year-olds last week. For the doctors battling the virus, the news was a relief.

“I cried," said Dr. Melissa St. German. "I’m not embarrassed to say that. I did have tears of joy. I have two kids in this age group. I have a 7-year-old and an 11-year-old, so I’m just very grateful that we are able to move forward.”

Families are also relieved to have the vaccine available. On the first day Children's offered sign-ups, 1,300 appointments were made.

Sleper says he trusts the science and his children’s doctors.

“All that considered, we felt very safe going forward with this.”

St. German says the vaccine is safe for kids, and they likely will have less side effects than adults.

“They may still have some of that arm soreness and a little bit of fatigue and headache the next day. But I think it will be less severe than what we see in adults.”

It’s another step toward normalcy, but the medical experts say they still want to see transmission rates go down before schools get rid of masks.

“I would love to say five weeks, and your mask is off," St. German said. "I’m not sure we’re quite there. But it’s certainly a step in the right direction.”

