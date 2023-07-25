Kids, older adults especially vulnerable to extreme heat in the Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At Kids Can, they're keeping an eye on the heat index. With higher temperatures on the way, teachers know it's probably safest to keep playtime indoors.

"Especially with those younger kids, they're not good about telling us when they're hot," said Cody Hunter, the early childhood education director, "But their bodies show it a lot quicker than the older kids ... Those younger kids, they'll go on playing and playing. And sometimes they'll just hit the wall."

When they are outside, Hunter said they're making sure kids are staying hydrated. Younger kids have a tub full of water bottles with their names on them and older kids bring their own, he said. Even with no plans to go outside, we saw the young kids starting with water at snack time.

It's not only those in extreme age groups who need to be careful in extreme heat. Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse says those with health conditions, especially heart and cardiovascular issues, are also especially vulnerable. Some medications can make battling the heat more difficult, too.

"It really puts extra strain on the body to have to cool significantly," Huse said.

She said getting in the water does help cool down, but it's no replacement for drinking water.

At a hydrant party put on by the city, a mom of five boys seemed to have the right idea.

"We're usually out in the mornings when it's a little cooler," she said, "And my kids are great about drinking water. So we just make sure they've always got water with them."

Huse said, similarly, it's also smart to have pets go outside in the cooler parts of the day.

