Kiewit Luminarium Science Center opens doors to visitors

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mayor Jean Stothert helped open the doors to the newest attraction in Omaha Saturday, the new 82,000-square-foot Kiewit Luminarium Science Center, which features over 100 interactive exhibits.

The Kiewit Luminarium promises to rekindle curiosity and change the way visitors see the world.

The project had been in the works for five years but finally opened its 120 exhibits to the public. The Luminarium offers membership programs for individuals, families, grandparents and educators and on Thursday evenings will host special adult-only programs starting on the 20th.

"The Luminarium, it's a place for big thinking. It's a place for what-if ideas,” said Mayor Stothert. “For learners and teachers, for the curious, the creative and the inspired. It's a destination for residents and visitors it's a destination for everyone."

The Luminarium is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and offers its adult-only programs from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 pm on Thursdays.

