Kim Foundation holds suicide prevention week chalk art contest

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s suicide prevention week, and the Kim Foundation is working to spread awareness by asking the community to grab some chalk and create encouraging artwork on sidewalks across Omaha.

It’s all part of the Chalk It Up For More Tomorrows initiative.

Project Harmony is participating by decorating their parking lot with positive messages and have even brought in a professional chalk artist to create a larger-scale piece.

“If it’s never impacted us directly we may not have taken the time to really learn much about it, and so we really want to emphasize the point that anyone can play a role in saving someone's life from suicide. All of us can play a role in suicide prevention. So this is just a way to encourage people to provide that spark of hope,” said Julia Hebenstreit, executive director of the Kim Foundation.

Anyone can submit photos of their artwork for a chance to win some prizes.

To participate in the contest, snap a photo of your artwork and share it on social media using the #chalkitupformtne hashtag or e-mail photos to info@thekimfoundation.org.

Visit their website for more resources on suicide prevention.

