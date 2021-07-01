Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel to host 4th of July events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel in the Blackstone District will host events this weekend in celebration of Independence Day.

While day passes are totally sold out for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, there are still rooms available which allow access to the events.

Grilled food will be provided for guests along with lawn games and music from local DJs.

It all takes place at the hotel’s popular pool club which opened in May.

“I mean, if you see it, you’ll believe it. It’s just truly unique here for the city of Omaha, for those that are traveling or locals alike. It’s truly a very unique experience here at the pool club. So feedback has been amazing. This is our first year that we’ve been open but many more great years to come," said Steve Shern, the hotel's general manager.

Weekends at the pool club tend to be busy.

Day passes are available on the hotel's website for $35 to $40 depending on the day.

Along with a heated pool, the expansive deck has a hot tub and food and drink service.

