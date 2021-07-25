King & Country to make tour stop at Omaha's Baxter Arena

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Grammy award-winning duo for King & Country will make a stop at Baxter Arena later this year.

The duo will perform there on Sunday, Dec. 12 as part of its upcoming 14-stop winter tour.

Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone will bring songs from their 2020 album A Drummer Boy Christmas to arenas for the first time.

Tickets will be available for presale Tuesday, July 27 at 10 a.m. Text PRESALE to 615-257-9555 to receive the presale code.

The full tour calendar is below.

DATE LOCATION EVENT/VENUE NAME

11/27/21 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

11/28/21 Louisville, KY KFC Yum Center

12/2/21 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

12/3/21 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

12/4/21 Houston, TX Toyota Center

12/5/21 Cedar Park, TX H-E-B Center

12/9/21 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

12/10/21 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center

12/11/21 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

12/12/21 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena

12/16/21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

12/17/21 Columbus, OH The Schottenstein Center

12/18/21 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center

12/19/21 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry

