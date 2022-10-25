King Kong suffers 'ape-napping' over the weekend, owner offers reward

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some Omaha icons are missing right now. Someone swiped several marble gorillas from outside the King Kong restaurant on 13th Street.

Police found one in a field, but it was damaged.

“The gorillas by the way (were) chained down with a very heavy chain and a metal stake. All of them been removed and taken,” said manager Eleni King.

If you know anything that could help solve the great ape caper let the restaurant know. The owner is offering a $1,000 reward.

