KMTV 3 & Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha collecting bikes at Walmart locations around the metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Over 8 million bikes are outgrown each year.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha is a non-profit organization geared towards helping all kids ride into a healthier childhood by providing bikes to those most in need. Volunteers clean, refurbish, and then give them away to youth-serving non-profits and other organizations in Omaha.

You can get involved by donating a bike, contributing time or financially. Volunteers are needed most during the busiest season in October and November.

Free Bikes 4 Kids and KMTV 3 News Now will be collecting bikes on September 27 at Walmart locations around the metro. Donate to an Omaha kid’s ride into a happier, healthier future!

