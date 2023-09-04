KMTV journalist Carol Scott honored at Bronco's; proceeds donated in her memory to Parkinson's Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A pioneer journalist who made their career right here in the metro, an alumnus of KMTV, was honored for her incredible career Sunday alongside some of her former co-workers.

Carol Scott, who passed away in 2021 from Parkinson's disease, began reporting in the mid-1970s. She co-anchored the six and ten o'clock news at KMTV alongside Jeff Jordan and Jim Kelter.

At Bronco's in west Omaha, she was honored with a special tribute, a double cheeseburger combo with the well-known "Best of Omaha" French Fries.

Ten percent of the sales of the special burger are going to Parkinson's Nebraska in memory of Scott.

Her co-anchor at KMTV, Jim Kelter, and the actor who now plays Dr. San Guinary, famous for "Creature Feature!", were on hand to honor her.

"We worked on this for about six months and now it's finally come to fruition,” said organizer, Patrick Stibbs. “We're raising money in Carol's honor. Anyone that knew her or worked with her — loved that woman, she was a national treasure."

Stibbs says he worked with Bronco's for a couple of months planning the event and hopes to raise thousands of dollars for Parkinson's Nebraska.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.