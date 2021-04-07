KMTV partnering with United Way and others for Day of Action

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, April 8, KMTV and several area organizations are partnering together for a Day of Action, during which you can help support area nonprofits.

People making donations can do so to organizations of their choice by visiting www.uwmdayofaction.org or by texting DAYOFACTION to 71777.

United Way of the Midlands (UMW) said 100% of donations made will be given to participating nonprofits.

In addition to helping fun area nonprofits, the Day of Action helps promote volunteering in the area.

“COVID-19 has impacted all of us: our loved ones, our neighbors, our co-workers and more – and we still have a long road ahead of us. But through these dark times, we’ve learned that our greatest strength is our spirit of community,” said Matt Wallen, Senior Vice President of Community Impact and Analytics. “When we’re faced with challenges, we rise up to meet them, together. That’s why we’re inviting people to reach out a helping hand to our neighbors, our community and United Way partners on the frontlines of COVID-19 by donating on Day of Action and volunteering in April.”

Volunteers from participating agencies will be taking part in 50 volunteer projects throughout the month of April. You can sign up to donate your time by visiting www.uwmdayofactionorg .

List of participating UWM partners (80 Including UWM):



211 Helpline

African American Empowerment Network

American Red Cross – Omaha Council Bluffs Metro

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands

Boy Scouts Mid America Council

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands

Boys Town/Father Flanagan’s Boys Home

CASA for Douglas County

Catholic Charities Diocese of Des Moines

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Omaha

Charles Drew Health Center

Child Saving Institute, Inc.

City Sprouts Inc.

Collective for Youth

College Possible

Community Alliance Rehabilitation Services

Completely KIDS

CRCC (formerly known as Children’s Respite Care Center)

Crossroads of Western Iowa Inc

D2 Center

Easterseals Society of Nebraska Inc.

Family Housing Advisory Services, Inc.

FAMILY, Inc.

Food Bank for the Heartland

Friends of Iowa CASA and ICFCRB

Generation Diamond Corporation

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska

Girls Incorporated of Omaha

Goodfellows Omaha

Goodwill Industries Inc.

Greater Omaha Attendance and Learning Services

Habitat of Council Bluffs

Heart Ministry Center Inc.

Heartland Family Service

Heartland Hope Mission

HETRA (Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy, Inc.)

Hope Center for Kids, Inc.

Housing Foundation for Sarpy County

InCOMMON Community Development

Intercultural Senior Center

International Council for Refugees and Immigrants Inc.

Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates, Inc. (iJAG)

Legal Aid

JAG Nebraska

Kids Can Community Center

Latino Center of the Midlands

Legal Aid of Nebraska

Lift Up Sarpy County

Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, Inc.

March of Dimes, Nebraska & Western Iowa Market

Mercy Housing Midwest

MICAH House

Midlands Latino Community Development Corporation

Nebraska Children’s Home Society Inc.

Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition, Inc.

New Visions

No More Empty Pots

OHB

Ollie Webb Center, Inc.

Omaha Healthy Kids Alliance

OneWorld Community Health Centers, Inc.

Our Light, Inc.

Partnership 4 Kids

Project Houseworks

RISE

Sheltering Tree, Inc.

Siena Francis House

THE SIMPLE FOUNDATION

Stephen Center

Teammates Mentoring Program

The King’s Garden

The Salvation Army of Nebraska

Together Inc of Metropolitan Omaha

Urban League of Nebraska, Inc.

Visiting Nurse Association

Women’s Center for Advancement

YMCA of Greater Omaha

Youth Emergency Services, Inc.

YouTurn

The Day of Action is sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska, Facebook, FNBO and other sponsors.

