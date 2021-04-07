KMTV partnering with United Way and others for Day of Action

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, April 8, KMTV and several area organizations are partnering together for a Day of Action, during which you can help support area nonprofits.
People making donations can do so to organizations of their choice by visiting www.uwmdayofaction.org or by texting DAYOFACTION to 71777.
United Way of the Midlands (UMW) said 100% of donations made will be given to participating nonprofits.
In addition to helping fun area nonprofits, the Day of Action helps promote volunteering in the area.
“COVID-19 has impacted all of us: our loved ones, our neighbors, our co-workers and more – and we still have a long road ahead of us. But through these dark times, we’ve learned that our greatest strength is our spirit of community,” said Matt Wallen, Senior Vice President of Community Impact and Analytics. “When we’re faced with challenges, we rise up to meet them, together. That’s why we’re inviting people to reach out a helping hand to our neighbors, our community and United Way partners on the frontlines of COVID-19 by donating on Day of Action and volunteering in April.”
Volunteers from participating agencies will be taking part in 50 volunteer projects throughout the month of April. You can sign up to donate your time by visiting www.uwmdayofactionorg.
List of participating UWM partners (80 Including UWM):
- 211 Helpline
- African American Empowerment Network
- American Red Cross – Omaha Council Bluffs Metro
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands
- Boy Scouts Mid America Council
- Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands
- Boys Town/Father Flanagan’s Boys Home
- CASA for Douglas County
- Catholic Charities Diocese of Des Moines
- Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Omaha
- Charles Drew Health Center
- Child Saving Institute, Inc.
- City Sprouts Inc.
- Collective for Youth
- College Possible
- Community Alliance Rehabilitation Services
- Completely KIDS
- CRCC (formerly known as Children’s Respite Care Center)
- Crossroads of Western Iowa Inc
- D2 Center
- Easterseals Society of Nebraska Inc.
- Family Housing Advisory Services, Inc.
- FAMILY, Inc.
- Food Bank for the Heartland
- Friends of Iowa CASA and ICFCRB
- Generation Diamond Corporation
- Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska
- Girls Incorporated of Omaha
- Goodfellows Omaha
- Goodwill Industries Inc.
- Greater Omaha Attendance and Learning Services
- Habitat of Council Bluffs
- Heart Ministry Center Inc.
- Heartland Family Service
- Heartland Hope Mission
- HETRA (Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy, Inc.)
- Hope Center for Kids, Inc.
- Housing Foundation for Sarpy County
- InCOMMON Community Development
- Intercultural Senior Center
- International Council for Refugees and Immigrants Inc.
- Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates, Inc. (iJAG)
- Legal Aid
- JAG Nebraska
- Kids Can Community Center
- Latino Center of the Midlands
- Legal Aid of Nebraska
- Lift Up Sarpy County
- Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, Inc.
- March of Dimes, Nebraska & Western Iowa Market
- Mercy Housing Midwest
- MICAH House
- Midlands Latino Community Development Corporation
- Nebraska Children’s Home Society Inc.
- Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition, Inc.
- New Visions
- No More Empty Pots
- OHB
- Ollie Webb Center, Inc.
- Omaha Healthy Kids Alliance
- OneWorld Community Health Centers, Inc.
- Our Light, Inc.
- Partnership 4 Kids
- Project Houseworks
- RISE
- Sheltering Tree, Inc.
- Siena Francis House
- THE SIMPLE FOUNDATION
- Stephen Center
- Teammates Mentoring Program
- The King’s Garden
- The Salvation Army of Nebraska
- Together Inc of Metropolitan Omaha
- Urban League of Nebraska, Inc.
- Visiting Nurse Association
- Women’s Center for Advancement
- YMCA of Greater Omaha
- Youth Emergency Services, Inc.
- YouTurn
The Day of Action is sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska, Facebook, FNBO and other sponsors.
