KMTV wants to keep Omaha metro warm this winter through 'Warmth for Winter' coat drive

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "Everything is so expensive these days. They have helped with that," said Tiffany Griffis, an Omaha resident.

Griffis has been coming to Heartland Hope Mission for some time.

"They have helped with winter coats. They have helped with the food pantry. They helped with toys around the holidays," Griffis said.

Griffis is a mother of two and said getting a coat from the drive, in the past, was helpful.

"I actually did receive them and everything. That helped out so much knowing how expensive everything is. It is not cheap out there no more," Griffis said.

All winter clothes are needed but because kids grow so quickly, items like winter coats for kids are hard to keep in stock.

"Little ones outgrow their coats within less than a year," said Diana Bahn, a client lead specialist at Heartland Hope Mission.

With inflation causing the price of almost everything to go up, Heartland Hope Mission is seeing a greater need.

"So to be able to help them, especially with inflation this time of year, really goes a long way for families to have that additional coat and not the expense of it," Bahn said.

New or gently used, scarves, beanies, gloves, boots and even blankets are needed too.

"Every accessory that we can think of for the winter are all the things that we are looking to be donated because that goes a long way," Bahn said.

Having the coats and winter items available reminded Bahn of a time she was able to help someone immediately in need.

"Literally he was homeless and walked in and it was in the winter, had no coat and was able to leave with a coat. The smile on his face, knowing that he was going to warm for that night, almost brings me to tears," Bahn said.

KMTV's coat drive runs through February 4th and Godfather's Pizza is a sponsor. Last year with the help of the community, over 3,500 winter items were collected.

This year Heartland Hope Mission is hoping to match that with the total including 1,000 coats.

New or gently used winter clothing for both kids and adults can be dropped off at any Godfather's Pizza in the metro or at the KMTV news station.

