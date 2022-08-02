KPMG stuffs backpacks for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, staff from KPMG helped students get ready to go back to school.

They stuffed donated backpacks with school supplies for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands. Items will be going to kids during its back-to-school picnic.

“We're accountants, so a lot of times we sit and deal with numbers, so it's great to be getting out in the community and having a change of pace,” said Erin Tracy.

The event is part of KPMG’s day of service. It's also in coordination with United Way's day of service.

