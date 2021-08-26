La Vista announces storm cleanup details

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you live in La Vista and have limbs and other vegetation debris littering your yard from the recent storm, you’ll want to have it ready for pickup next Monday at 7 a.m.

According to a release from the city, the La Vista Public Works Department will begin curbside pickup Monday, Aug. 30.

Debris should not block sidewalks or streets and staff will not gather it if it’s not placed curbside.

Items for pickup must be cut to a maximum length of six feet in length and should be no more than four inches in diameter.

