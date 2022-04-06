La Vista City Council fills Ward I vacancy with 36-year council veteran Terrilyn Quick

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the La Vista City Council announced its Terrilyn Quick as its appointee to the vacant Ward I seat.

Quick is far from new to the La Vista City Council and has served on the La Vista City Council in Ward II since 1986. The now-former City Councilman Mike Crawford was forced to resign his Ward I seat due to recent health concerns, but the council was not left in the lurch. Mayor Douglas Kindig interviewed three candidates for the Ward I vacancy before the council eventually approved Quick as the appointment.

Before the vacancy and appointment was made, recent redistricting moved 36-year council veteran Quick into Ward I. A City of La Vista press release said that "she preferred not to run a campaign in a new ward against a fellow council member."

Quick also gave insight into her position.

“The City Council works hard to serve the entire community, not just our specific wards, so I am thankful for the ability to continue serving the residents of La Vista in this capacity,” Quick was quoted as saying in the press release. “I look forward to getting to know my new constituents.”

The shift in seats now means there is a vacancy in Ward II, which will be formally declared by the La Vista City Council at its next meeting on April 19. Quick will take the oath of office for her new seat in Ward I at the same meeting. The current term is set to expire in December.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.