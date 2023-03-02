La Vista eighth-grader wins week-long cruise in Europe

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — A La Vista student is one of 60 eighth-graders who won a week-long river cruise through Triple-A.

After researching how waterways impact communities and learning about different communities, Carter Petrickek wrote an essay.

The eighth-grader then found out that he won the Discovery Crew contest. He says he gets more excited each day.

"I am looking forward to taking my first plane flight and going out of the country, and learning about different cultures,” said Carter.

The educational cruise goes through Europe and starts in Amsterdam. It goes through the Netherlands and then to Belgium.

The winners get to take one adult with them. Carter chose his mother. They will fly to Amsterdam before the cruise sets sail on March 12.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.