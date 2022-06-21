LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — The city of La Vista is moving closer to picking the site of a new public swimming pool.

The current pool is over 60 years old, and the La Vista City Council will consider Tuesday evening on a location to replace the current pool, with a proposed site near the current one, which is just west of 84th St.

The process of choosing a location started in 2019 and original plans geared for a new pool to go in Central Park. But after further analysis the city began eyeing an alternative location near the old pool, and across the street from their new City Centre, a major development project that will eventually include restaurants, a concert venue, housing and other entertainment.

City documents said the council should make a decision soon because other projects in both locations “continue to move forward.”

