La Vista man taken in custody in connection to alleged west Omaha road rage incident

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) released information on an arrest connected to what DCSO is describing as a road rage incident in southwest Douglas County on Monday afternoon.

Here's what we know from the news release provided by the sheriff's office:

On Monday, at 3:29 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported incident of “road rage” that occurred in the area of 204th and F Streets. The victim in the incident reported that the driver of a black pickup pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle and began yelling threats at them while displaying a firearm. The suspect vehicle continued to follow the victim’s vehicle for several miles before leaving the area.

The DCSO Criminal Investigation Division identified the suspect as Shane H. Dempsey, 40, who is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

On Tuesday, DCSO investigators, with the assistance of the La Vista Police Department, located Dempsey at his residence in La Vista. He was taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff's office, and a court-authorized search warrant was executed at the residence.

Dempsey was booked into the Douglas County Department of Corrections on charges of terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

