La Vista offers small-town holiday feel at Santa's Workshop

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of La Vista has transformed its Central Park into La Vista Wonderland, complete with lights, reindeer and Mr. and Mrs. Claus themselves.

“Our whole holiday feeling is we just want people to have a magical experience," said Mitch Beaumont, the city's communications manager.

For three nights, Santa’s workshop will be welcoming the delighted children of La Vista.

Last year, the event was held entirely outside because of the pandemic, but this year children can take photos with Santa on the porch of his workshop before visiting Mrs. Claus inside.

“This year we decided to kind of meet in the middle and create some experience inside," Beaumont said. "Limiting interactions as much as we can. Limit the number of people inside the building at any given time.”

The city expects over 1,000 people to visit the park during the holidays. Through the efforts of their Public Works Department, they hope their love for the community can shine this season.

“As a city organization, we really specialize on some of those small gestures," Beaumont said. "It’s just one of those things that make people feel like they’re comfortable and make them feel at home, feel like a small town.”

Santa’s workshop will be open next Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Tuesday, December 14th during those same hours.

Saturday from 10 to noon, they will be hosting their first Santa Paws celebration. Dog parents can bring their pets to have their photo taken with Santa.

Find more La Vista holiday event here.

