La Vista Police ask for help identifying woman who may have information on Ryan Larsen

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — La Vista Police are asking for help identifying a person seen in images connected to the case of missing 12-year-old Ryan Larsen.

Larsen was last seen Monday, May 17. He's a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5'8" and approximately 125 lbs. Larsen has autism.

Images show a woman holding a phone along with an additional image focusing on others associated with that woman.

Detectives want to identify and speak with the woman holding the phone.

La Vista Police say she is not a suspect in the case but might have information.

Those with information on the woman are asked to contact La Vista Police at 402-593-6407.

People can also use the See It, Say It, Send It app, which filters directly to investigators.

The app is available on the Apple Store and Google Play. https://www.seeandsend.info/

If you see Larsen or have any information about where he is, call 9-11 or the number above.

