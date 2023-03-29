UPDATE: La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten on leave after possible speeding incident in Iowa

UPDATE 4:45 p.m.

The City of La Vista confirmed on Wednesday that Chief Bob Lausten is on a leave of absence after a self-reported incident.

In a statement sent to 3 News Now, the City of La Vista said that on Monday, Lausten self-reported an incident that "necessitates an independent and thorough investigation in accordance with the City of La Vista Civil Service Rules and Regulations."

Mills County Sheriff Travis Oetter confirms that a deputy running radar clocked a truck going 100 miles per hour in the area of Highway 34, west of I-29.

Oetter said that the deputy then turned on their overhead lights and tried to pull over the truck but then the truck sped off into Nebraska.

The deputy did not pursue the vehicle as it was too close to the Nebraska state line, according to Oetter. A check of the license plate number showed that the vehicle was Lausten's.

Oetter did not confirm if Lausten was driving, just that it was his truck.

Captain D.J. Barcal is now the Acting Chief of the La Vista Police Department. The City of La Vista issued no further comment on this matter.

