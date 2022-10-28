La Vista police share tips for trick-or-treaters ahead of Halloween

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — Halloween is right around the corner and police are already gearing up for more crowds.

They're expecting more people out than in recent years as Covid fears have eased and they want to remind trick-or-treaters to travel in groups to maximize safety. They also recommend advice for drivers to slow down when traveling on Halloween.

"Put yourself in those kids’ shoes. They’re excited about Halloween and candy and costumes so they’re going to be focused on that," Ofc. Derek Schwartz with La Vista Police said. "As adults, we can slow down take the extra time to look, be extra vigilant and make sure everyone goes home safe.”

Schwartz also said trick-or-treaters should wear brighter costumes so that they're seen by chaperones or cars, and adults with trick-or-treaters should bring a flashlight.

Schwartz shared tips for parents after the trick-or-treaters are done and are ready to eat their candy. Schwartz said candies with altered or ripped packaging should not be eaten. Schwartz said he has a young daughter with an allergy and urges parents to be aware of their child's allergies.

“She is very well informed on what she can and cannot eat," Schwartz said. "However, she is still four and sometimes the excitement of candy and treats and costumes may cloud that reminder of a four-year-old. It’s our duty as parents to make sure that we’re inspecting the candy making sure that everybody has a safe night."

The city of La Vista will have its own Halloween Safe event on Halloween night at the city’s Rec Center.

