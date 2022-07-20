Watch Now
La Vista residents to decide whether to raise restaurant tax by 1%

La Vista first added a restaurant tax in 2019, and city documents say projections show adding an extra 1% would increase city revenues by over $1 million annually over a 10-year period.
Posted at 6:01 PM, Jul 20, 2022
LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — It will now be up to La Vista residents to decide if they want to pay a little more while eating out in town.

The La Vista City Council approved placing an item on the November ballot that would raise the city’s restaurant tax from 1.5% to 2.5%.

Documents in the proposed city budget said over the course of 10 years, a 1% raise in the tax would garner the city over $1 million per year, and in turn that helps the growing city shoulder the burden of growth.

The tax is already bringing in over $1 million annually, exceeding initial projections of $700,000 a year that were made in 2019, according to budget documents. Ninety percent of those dollars will come from residents outside La Vista.

While the city is landlocked, projections show a rising population — going from 16,746 currently to more than 20,150 residents by 2030.

This comes as the city and private developers continue to work on the major mixed-use development, City Centre, on 84th Street.

