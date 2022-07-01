Watch Now
La Vista security guard wounded exchanging fire with suspect at fireworks stand

Posted at 12:29 PM, Jul 01, 2022
LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a tweet, La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said that a 22-year-old security guard "sustained a through and through gunshot wound to his upper rear thigh" during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect.

Lausten says that La Vista police responded to the shooting at a fireworks tent at 5:15 a.m. The suspect attempted to rob the stand, according to Lausten.

The guard, Lausten says, was transported to Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and is in stable condition.

The suspect was last seen running west on Brentwood toward 87th Street. 3 News Now will update the description once we have more details. This is a developing story.

