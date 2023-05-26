La Vista's Salute to Summer returns Saturday: 'We are kicking off summer and we’re going to enjoy it'

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — La Vista’s "Salute to Summer" returns Saturday, and this year there are some new events for families to check out.

City Spokesperson Mitch Beaumont said new attractions include shows from wildlife encounters, a talent show, and a magic show.

Festivities will conclude Saturday evening with a combination of fireworks and a drone show, which Beaumont says is the metro area's first.

"The drone portion of the show will display a number of different icons and logos local to here and Nebraska," he said.

Beaumont said the annual event balances commemoration with celebration.

"The salute in the name is about the Memorial Day, the veteran component and the summer is the component of we are kicking off summer and we’re going to enjoy it," he said.

Activities will also be held at the La Vista Community Center including pickleball and blacklight 9 square in the air.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.