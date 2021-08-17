Labor shortage sees Nebraska cut state parks' hours, service

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Labor shortages that have plagued businesses across the country have also put the squeeze on Nebraska's state parks.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that has led officials to make the unprecedented move to cut hours and services at parks across the state.

State parks administrator Jim Swenson says parks were already short-staffed this summer, operating with only an estimated 70% of their normal workforce.

Now, with many seasonal workers headed back to school, parks are more short-staffed than ever.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has released a list of hour and service reductions at many of its properties, including Mahoney, Ponca and Niobrara state parks and Lake McConaughy.

