Lake clean-up events planned in Omaha this summer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, Diventures and Keep Omaha Beautiful are holding four free lake cleanup events this summer.

The events will be held on May 22, July 19, July 10, and August 14. All four events will happen between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The first event on May 22 will be held at Benson Park. Attendees should check-in at Benson Park Pavilion, which is located between two parking lots at the site.

From there, supplies will be distributed and further direction will be given. Volunteers are welcome to join or leave the clean-up at any point during the scheduled time.

"By joining in this cleanup initiative, volunteers will be making the local watershed a cleaner place, ultimately enhancing our community’s ecosystem," organizers said in a release. "The efforts will collect debris from our local waterways before reaching the ocean."

Gloves and litter collection supplies will be provided by Keep Omaha Beautiful.

Registration is not required for the event but encouraged. To register and learn more, click here.

