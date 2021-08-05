Lake Cunningham reopens following $23 million in improvements; celebration event being held tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking for a place to camp or need a spot for an RV, Lake Cunningham reopened today following improvements which include more spaces to camp, bathe and hook up a recreational vehicle.

“We are so excited for the community to come and enjoy the lake and recreation area again,” said Brook Bench, Executive Director of the Lake Cunningham Development Trust. “We hope that people are pleased with the efforts of this project and its renovations. Our staff will continue to pursue the best ways we can serve parkgoers and enhance the park experience for all.”

Using the park’s website , people can see what it has to offer and book spots on the campground.

The city said, “The “East C Campground” has 42 new campground stalls complete with water, power, and sanitary at each pad as well as a new bathhouse facility. The “West C Campground” has 41 upgraded camping stalls in the existing campground with upgrades to the current bathhouse and advances to the electrical from 20 to 50 amplification. There are 17 tent camping spots. New grills and firepits will accompany all of the campground stalls. Cunningham campers will also have the opportunity to experience kayak and stand-up paddleboard rentals and classes.”

In an effort to keep the lake clean, staff will be on hand to help clean boats on the following dates:

Thursday, August 5th: 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, August 6th: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, August 7th: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, August 8th: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The boat ramp is open for use during park hours from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

A reopening celebration will be held tonight from 4-7 p.m. at the green and white lighthouse.

