Lancaster County Sheriff Chief Deputy under investigation after off-duty crash with child on bike

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Lincoln Police are investigating a crash that involved off-duty Lancaster County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Ben Houchin and a 9-year-old girl on a bike.

The child was seriously injured in the crash and was transported by ambulance, according to a crash report.

According to a statement from the sheriff's office:

On Wednesday, Houchin was off-duty and driving a personally owned Ram 1500 truck at the time of the crash. Information provided to investigators says that he looked down to change the station on his car stereo, but authorities say there were no driver actions that contributed to the crash.

The sheriff's office said that he immediately stopped at the scene, rendered aid, and cooperated with the Lincoln Police Department's investigation.

Preliminary information does not indicate that speed, drugs, and alcohol were factors in the crash, according to police. No citations have been issued thus far.

"As a parent myself, I cannot imagine the distress this has caused for the child’s parents and family. I know that this event has also been difficult for Chief Deputy Houchin who also has young children of his own," said Sheriff Terry T. Wagner in a statement.

"We take all employee-involved incidents very seriously and this case will be no different. We ask for the public’s patience as we work to determine the facts in this case," said Wagner in a statement.

