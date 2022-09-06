Watch Now
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office alleges 79 pounds of meth discovered in traffic stop

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office/KLKN
Authorities allege that 79 pounds of meth were found in the back of a pickup on I-80.
Posted at 11:13 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 12:16:27-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Deputies allegedly found 79 pounds of meth on Monday during a traffic stop on I-80, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said.

A Toyota Tundra with California license plates, authorities say, was pulled over while headed eastbound near exit 409 for a traffic violation.

Juan Corona and Gladis Madrigal gave consent to officers to search their vehicle, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

The sheriff's office estimates the total value of meth allegedly found to be worth between $350,000 and $400,000.

Corona and Madrigal were arrested on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to deliver.

