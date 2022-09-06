Lancaster County Sheriff's Office alleges 79 pounds of meth discovered in traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Deputies allegedly found 79 pounds of meth on Monday during a traffic stop on I-80, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said.

A Toyota Tundra with California license plates, authorities say, was pulled over while headed eastbound near exit 409 for a traffic violation.

Juan Corona and Gladis Madrigal gave consent to officers to search their vehicle, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

The sheriff's office estimates the total value of meth allegedly found to be worth between $350,000 and $400,000.

Corona and Madrigal were arrested on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to deliver.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.