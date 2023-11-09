Lancaster County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 35-year-old man

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It was an emotional candle-lit vigil in Lincoln Tuesday night.

Hundreds in attendance. Some who don't know Tyler Goodrich, but especially those who do, pleading for help finding him.

"It's nice to see so many people show up and support the family, support Tyler's friends," said friend Rachel Barth. "But it's also heartbreaking. We don't want to be here."

Goodrich's phone last pinged at his residence around 7:45 p.m. Friday evening, just before sheriff's deputies arrived at his home after a verbal argument. His husband, Marshall Vagel, reported Goodrich missing the next morning.

What really concerns investigators: His phone hasn't pinged since then, and credit and debit cards haven't been used to purchase anything.

"We know a lot of people are concerned and worried," said Lancaster County Chief Deputy Ben Houchin in a press conference Wednesday. "We are doing everything possible we can."

Law enforcement have been searching around the home near southwest Lincoln with no luck, including in the home. They used a search warrant to gain access to the home on Monday.

Houchin said Tuesday that Vagel, along with his family, stopped cooperating.

The husband's attorney said in a release to reporters that isn't true. The attorney said he simply asked for all communications to go through him.

"Mr. Vagel is the last person who saw Tyler prior to him going missing," said Houchin Wednesday. "And being married to him, is the one person who would know him best. And that's the reason why we continue to need to talk to him. But, again, he is not a suspect."

Barth said no one is giving up on the search.

"I think what would Tyler do," she said. "And Tyler wouldn't give up on anybody he cared or loved for no matter what. and so we're not gonna do that either. We're not going to give up on him. We're gonna find him."

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation. They ask that anyone who lives in the area to search their property, and if you have any information at all, to call them at (402) 441-6500.

