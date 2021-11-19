Lancers hockey players threaten boycott

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Players for the Lancers hockey team in Omaha have threatened to boycott the next three games and coaches and support staff have resigned in response to management’s budget cuts.

That's according to our partners at the Omaha World-Herald. The Omaha Lancers play in the United States Hockey League which is the top junior league in the nation and a pathway to college hockey for many of its players.

Former assistant coach Tate Maris told the newspaper that the Lancers cut the budget in half for buying hockey sticks, team meals were inadequate and a contract to use video scouting software was not renewed.

