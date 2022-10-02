Large amount of smoke seen in downtown Omaha Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Fire Department has been fighting a blaze in the area of 14th & Grace Streets on Sunday morning.

The fire appears to be coming from a junkyard near the train tracks, just north of the Mastercraft building. It doesn't appear that any other businesses or residences are in danger at this time.

It is not clear at this time what started this fire.

This is a developing story.

