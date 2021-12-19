Large crowd disturbance at Topflight Fitness leads to two arrests

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two people were booked by the Omaha Police Department after responding to a large crowd disturbance of around a hundred people at Topflight Fitness.

The owner of Topflight Fitness said that he had rented the business for a party that got out of hand. He also attempted to get the individuals off of the property before police arrived.

Multiple callers said there was fighting and the parties were refusing to leave the area.

Police tell 3 News Now that multiple officers including a gang unit, K-9, and Douglas County Sheriffs assisted in the dispersion of the crowd.

Pepper balls were utilized as well as more officers on standby after it was reported that a security guard had been injured.

Police also responded to a Buckys at 72nd and Maple as the crowd gathered there and caused property damage.

The two people booked are Antiana Swindle and Kiara Hobson.

