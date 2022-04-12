Watch
Large grass fire burns in Council Bluffs at I-80 and I-29 interchange

Pottawattamie County Dispatch has confirmed a working fire near the interstate at the Nebraska-Iowa border. Reporter Jon Kipper is on the scene.
Posted at 6:12 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 20:05:03-04

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Pottawattamie County Dispatch has confirmed a working fire near the interstate at the Nebraska-Iowa border.

Heavy smoke is obscuring traffic at the westbound 1-80 and I-29 interchange as it blows across the road, aided by the strong winds and dry conditions. The Nebraska Department of Transportation 511 weather cams show prominent smoke rising from the area as far as 35th and Farnam Street in Omaha.

1-80 grassfire

As of 6:30 p.m., flames were visible as fuel continued to burn on the Council Bluffs side of the bridge. It is advised to avoid the area if possible if closures continue. Currently, the I-80 1A exit is closed.

The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. and is actively being battled by Council Bluffs Fire Department, Lewis Township Fire Department, and the Crescent Fire Department.

This is a developing story. 3 News Now will provide an update when more information becomes available.

