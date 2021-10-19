Large plant in Jasper County to close by end of the year

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — A plant closing in the central Iowa town of Newton will mean the loss of more than 700 jobs.

Several media reports cite a notice on the state workforce development website saying the plant will lay off 710 workers by Dec. 31. The Des Moines Register has reported that TPI supplied wind turbine blades to General Electric. TPI previously warned of not having business lined up for next year, blaming various economic factors.

TPI is among the largest employers in Jasper County.

