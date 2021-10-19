Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Large plant in Jasper County to close by end of the year

items.[0].image.alt
Sue Ogrocki/AP
File: Wind turbines dot the countryside Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Okarche, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Energy Wind
Posted at 3:38 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 16:38:15-04

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — A plant closing in the central Iowa town of Newton will mean the loss of more than 700 jobs.

Several media reports cite a notice on the state workforce development website saying the plant will lay off 710 workers by Dec. 31. The Des Moines Register has reported that TPI supplied wind turbine blades to General Electric. TPI previously warned of not having business lined up for next year, blaming various economic factors.

TPI is among the largest employers in Jasper County.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018