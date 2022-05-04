Large police presence near 20th and Burdette Street Tuesday night

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Police were on the scene over by 20th and Burdette Street Tuesday night.
A help an officer call went out over a report of shots fired in the area. Authorities said the help an officer was later canceled, but several police units remained on the scene.
3 News Now has a photographer on-scene who said that a forensic investigations unit was also there.
This is a developing situation.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.