Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Large police presence near 20th and Burdette Street Tuesday night

A help an officer call went out over a report of shots fired in the area. Authorities said the help an officer was later canceled, but several police units remained on the scene.
Posted at 10:25 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 23:25:53-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Police were on the scene over by 20th and Burdette Street Tuesday night.

A help an officer call went out over a report of shots fired in the area. Authorities said the help an officer was later canceled, but several police units remained on the scene.

3 News Now has a photographer on-scene who said that a forensic investigations unit was also there.

This is a developing situation.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018