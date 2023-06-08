Large police presence near 88th and Boyd Streets by Keystone trail after woman sustains gunshot wound

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There is a large police presence along the Keystone Trail near 88th and Boyd Streets following a shooting.

A woman in her 60s was shot and transported to the Bergan Mercy-Creighton University trauma center in serious condition. According to police, the wound doesn't appear to be life-threatening.

Two people were walking on the trail when a caller to 911 said that they heard gunshots and said their friend was hit.

Police have set up a perimeter and are searching the area. Motorists and pedestrians should avoid the area.

