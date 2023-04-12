Large police presence near North 33rd Street & Myrtle Ave in Omaha, avoid the area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are requesting the public to avoid the area of North 33rd & Myrtle Ave due to an ongoing investigation and heavy police presence.
There is a strong police presence due to an ongoing investigation in the area of N 33rd & Myrtle Ave. please avoid the area at this time pic.twitter.com/l6QwkegxWE— Ofcr Chris Gordon (OPD) (@OPDOfcrGordon) April 12, 2023
