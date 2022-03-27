Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Large search fails to find woman's remains in SE Nebraska

Nebraska state patrol
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nati Harnik
A vehicle with the Nebraska State Patrol logo is parked in a state patrol facility in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
Nebraska state patrol
Posted at 2:57 PM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 15:57:11-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A three-day search of more than 1,100 acres in southeastern Nebraska did not uncover the remains of a woman who has been missing for more than nine months, but the State Patrol said the search still helped the investigation.

Nebraska State Patrol Lt. Eric Jones said Sunday that investigators are now confident that Linda Dillard’s remains aren’t in the large area that was searched, but they continue to believe she may have been the victim of a crime.

Dillard, 55, of Tecumseh, was last seen near Table Rock on June 16.

No one has been arrested in connection with her disappearance.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018