Large sculpture inspired by famous WWII photo arrives at Memorial Park Friday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A 26-foot, 35,000 lbs statue arrived in Omaha's Memorial Park on Friday morning.

The statue, named “Embracing Peace,” is inspired by the victory celebrations marking the end of World War II. It sits in a new, multi-use plaza space.

“Memorial Park, for its 75 wonderful years, has not had a major flat area that could be used in a flexible fashion,” said architect, Merle Rambo.

The statue’s arrival and the new plaza are part of updates the Omaha Parks Foundation is making to Memorial Park on its 75th anniversary.

“We’re looking at this as a whole effort to spruce the place up for the next 75 years,” Tiffany Regan, executive director of the parks foundation, said.

The Embracing Peace statue will remain at the park through Nov. 15.

