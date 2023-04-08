Large wildfire South of Highway 370 has been contained

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — A Saturday wildfire south of Highway 370 has been contained but crews are still putting out spot fires, according to the Papillion Fire Department.

Papillion Fire Department ask people to avoid Highway 370 to Capehardt, 72nd and 60th Streets.

The large wild fire just south of Highway 370 has been 100% contained, but crews are still working to put out spot fires within it. Please avoid Highway 370 to Capehardt, 72nd to 60th Streets. pic.twitter.com/KbDVNLUgQ5 — Papillion Fire Department (@PapillionFire) April 8, 2023

