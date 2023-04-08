Watch Now
Large wildfire South of Highway 370 has been contained

Papillion Fire Department
Posted at 5:39 PM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 18:40:21-04

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — A Saturday wildfire south of Highway 370 has been contained but crews are still putting out spot fires, according to the Papillion Fire Department.

Papillion Fire Department ask people to avoid Highway 370 to Capehardt, 72nd and 60th Streets.

