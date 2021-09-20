Watch
Largest pet-friendly fundraiser in Omaha being held Sunday

Harbor of Hope
I’m River and I’m nothing but a hound dog…don’t be crying a River over me!!! While I did have a rough start to my life…my foster family has showed me what it is to be loved and cared for and I’m super eager to find my FURever family! I’m still a puppy, almost 10 months old and I LOVE to LOVE and PLAY! I really love to JUMP and have even caught one of those flying chirping things! I’m very treat motivated and really want a FURever family who will continue giving me yummy treats while training! Please, FURever Family, go <a href="https://petlover.petstablished.com/pets/public/1091285">https://petlover.petstablished.com/pets/public/1091285</a> to have me join your family!!
River | FURever Friday
Posted at 5:15 PM, Sep 20, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you love dogs, live music, and beer gardens, a fundraising event being held on Sunday by the Nebraska Humane Society may interest you.

The Walk for the Animals is “the largest pet-friendly fundraiser in Omaha” and runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

What attendees can expect:

  • A 5K run and walk
  • Vendors
  • Rescue Groups
  • A silent auction
  • An adoption Parade
  • Amazing food
  • Beer garden
  • Live entertainment
  • Photobooth

Event schedule:

  • 10:00 a.m. - Gates to the meadow open
  • 11:00 a.m. - 5K starts right outside 8801 Building
  • 12:15 p.m. - Walk begins – out the meadow and onto the Keystone Trail
  • 1:15 p.m. - Adoptable dog parade
  • 1:00 p.m. - Beer garden band Pluckin’ Nutz begins playing
  • 3:00 p.m. Beer garden closes

Shuttle parking will be provided for free and will be located at the Affordable Family Storage parking lot located at 5649 North 90th Street. It will run from 10:45 a.m to 2:00 p.m.

