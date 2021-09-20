Largest pet-friendly fundraiser in Omaha being held Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you love dogs, live music, and beer gardens, a fundraising event being held on Sunday by the Nebraska Humane Society may interest you.

The Walk for the Animals is “the largest pet-friendly fundraiser in Omaha” and runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

What attendees can expect:

A 5K run and walk

Vendors

Rescue Groups

A silent auction

An adoption Parade

Amazing food

Beer garden

Live entertainment

Photobooth

Event schedule:

10:00 a.m. - Gates to the meadow open

11:00 a.m. - 5K starts right outside 8801 Building

12:15 p.m. - Walk begins – out the meadow and onto the Keystone Trail

1:15 p.m. - Adoptable dog parade

1:00 p.m. - Beer garden band Pluckin’ Nutz begins playing

3:00 p.m. Beer garden closes

Shuttle parking will be provided for free and will be located at the Affordable Family Storage parking lot located at 5649 North 90th Street. It will run from 10:45 a.m to 2:00 p.m.

