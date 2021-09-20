Largest pet-friendly fundraiser in Omaha being held Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you love dogs, live music, and beer gardens, a fundraising event being held on Sunday by the Nebraska Humane Society may interest you.
The Walk for the Animals is “the largest pet-friendly fundraiser in Omaha” and runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
What attendees can expect:
- A 5K run and walk
- Vendors
- Rescue Groups
- A silent auction
- An adoption Parade
- Amazing food
- Beer garden
- Live entertainment
- Photobooth
Event schedule:
- 10:00 a.m. - Gates to the meadow open
- 11:00 a.m. - 5K starts right outside 8801 Building
- 12:15 p.m. - Walk begins – out the meadow and onto the Keystone Trail
- 1:15 p.m. - Adoptable dog parade
- 1:00 p.m. - Beer garden band Pluckin’ Nutz begins playing
- 3:00 p.m. Beer garden closes
Shuttle parking will be provided for free and will be located at the Affordable Family Storage parking lot located at 5649 North 90th Street. It will run from 10:45 a.m to 2:00 p.m.
