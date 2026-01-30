LAST CALL: Beer Can Alley closing its doors after one final weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After nearly eight years as a weekend nightlife favorite in Omaha's Capitol District, Beer Can Alley is closing its doors following one last rodeo Saturday night.

The country nightclub has been an anchor of Omaha's first entertainment district, which was designed to bring more neighbors downtown. Beer Can Alley opened on St. Patrick's Day in 2018.

I spoke with Joe Wells, a managing partner for the nightclub through Alpha Ventures LLC. He walked me through the closure before sending this official statement to me:

"After eight incredible years, Beer Can Alley is closing its doors following our final night on Saturday, January 31st. We are deeply grateful to the community for supporting us in the heart of downtown Omaha.

The decision to close comes after facing ongoing challenges, including strained economic conditions and reduced foot traffic to the area—limited weekend concerts at CHI Health Center to drive crowds, and overall declining revenues that have made operations unsustainable.

That said, this is not goodbye to the space—it’s the start of something new. The venue space will reopen with a fresh concept designed to attract new customers and breathe renewed energy into The Capitol District. Details on the new venue will be announced soon.

In the meantime, our sister locations, Annie’s Irish Pub and The Exchange, will continue operating normally during the upcoming remodel—please come and support us! We aim to have the new business ready and open by the first weekend of March.

We invite everyone to join us this final weekend for one last legendary night—come raise a glass, dance, and celebrate the good times we’ve shared. Thank you, Omaha, for eight years of support. Let’s make these last nights unforgettable!"

Beer Can Alley will open for the final time Saturday at 8 p.m.

