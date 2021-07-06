"Last Podcast on the Left" tour coming to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you're fascinated by the occult, horror and true-crime stories, a podcast show tour coming to the Holland Performing Arts Center may interest you.

The “Last Podcast on the Left: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Tour” will stop at the Holland Performing Arts Center on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM.

According to Omaha Performing Arts, “ Last Podcast on the Left barrels headlong into all things horror — as hosts Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks and Henry Zebrowski cover dark subjects spanning Jeffrey Dahmer, werewolves, Jonestown, iconic hauntings, the history of war crimes, and more. Whether it's cults, killers, or cryptid encounters, Last Podcast on the Left laughs into the abyss that is the dark side of humanity.”

If you’re interested in a taste of the show, you can find episodes on Spotify and on Patreon .

Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 8 at 11 a.m. at https://ticketomaha.com/ and start at $25. You can also purchase tickets by calling 402-345-0606 at noon that day or by visiting the Ticket Omaha Box Office at the Holland Center located at 1200 Douglas Street, Omaha, NE 68102.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.