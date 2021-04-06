Last year’s U.S. Olympic Swim Trials tickets to be refunded, resold

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tickets purchased for last year’s U.S. Olympic Swim Trials will be refunded and resold for the trials this summer, according to officials.

Last year’s swim trials were rescheduled due to COVID-19. In January 2021, an announcement was made that the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials would be split into two events. Wave I is taking place June 4-7 and Wave II from June 13-20.

To ensure safety, the CHI Health Center seating map has been reconfigured, reducing daily session attendance capacity to around 50%.

Because the June 2020 trials had already sold tickets in excess of 90% capacity, a complete refund of tickets and re-sale will begin starting Friday, April 16.

Those who originally purchased tickets in 2020 will have two exclusive pre-sale opportunities for both all session (Wave II only) and daily tickets, with daily tickets allowing access to morning preliminaries and evening finals on a single day, according to a press release.

See below for the ticketing timeline.

U.S. Olympic Swim Trials

Tickets can be purchased online through Ticketmaster or through any Ticketmaster outlet.

Additionally, tickets can be purchased at the CHI Health Center Omaha box office.

Seats will be sold in socially distanced pods of two, four or six seats. Fans can buy up to six tickets for each session and they will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Hotel reservations for the first wave will open to teams and the general public on April 7 by visiting this website.

Local county health regulations require masks inside the arena at all times.

Although strongly encouraged, neither a vaccine nor a negative COVID-19 test will be required for spectators.

For more information, visit this website.

